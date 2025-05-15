One person dead following early-morning stabbing at Wiggins Homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at the Wiggins Homes near Morgan Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Kinsolving Court near Wiggins Park on Buford Street around 7:18 a.m.

Police say one person is dead after being stabbed at the Wiggins Homes on Thursday morning.

It is unclear if a suspect has been arrested in the deadly stabbing. A KRIS 6 crew is on the scene gathering details; check back for more updates.