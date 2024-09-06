On the trail to the best BBQ in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no secret that the Coastal Bend has some pretty awesome restaurants — and now, foodies can embark on a scrumptious BBQ trail that Visit Corpus Christi compiled.

One of Visit Corpus Christi's missions is to highlight the diverse culinary arts that contribute to our region's rich culture.

"The Corpus Christi BBQ Trail invites locals and visitors to savor the city's most iconic BBQ spots through a featured dish at each location," stated organizers.

The Corpus Christi BBQ Trail features a downloadable pass.Participants can check in to participating locations via geo-location on their cellular device. This provides food connoisseurs with a fun way to earn redeemable points at the Gulf Coast Capital Store and unlock exclusive merchandise.

The Official Corpus Christi BBQ Trail Locations Include: