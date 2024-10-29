Old Bayview Cemetery comes to life for All Souls Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In 1845, the steamship "Dayton" exploded in Corpus Christi Bay near Ingleside as it carried U.S. soldiers under the command of General Zachary Taylor. 8 men lost their lives and were buried on top of the highest nearby hill beneath a large mesquite tree. Although it was originally just known as "The Grave Yard" it is now known as Old Bayview Cemetery. It is the oldest federal military cemetery in Texas and would become the primary burial site for the City of Corpus Christi for the next 40 years.

Veterans of the Texas Revolution, the Civil War, victims of the 1867 yellow fever epidemic, the 1919 hurricane, and so much more were all laid to rest here.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, you can step back in time and get to know these long-departed souls at the 15th annual "Voices of South Texas—Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive"!

This all ages, free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

The self-guided tours around the cemetery include a Civil War cannon demonstration, live folk music, and tomb-side storytelling by historians dressed as those who are buried there.

This year, the Friends of Old Bayview Cemetery, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, and the Corpus Christi Public Libraries are hosting the “Voices of South Texas.”

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and by the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-7000 in advance.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Cassandra Hinojosa at 361-826-2944 or cassandrah3@cctexas.com.

