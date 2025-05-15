Off-duty firefighters save Corpus Christi coach after collapse at Fiesta Flambeau Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What began as a night of celebration nearly turned tragic for a Corpus Christi high school baseball coach — until a group of off-duty firefighters stepped in and saved his life.

Mark Lopez, head baseball coach at Saint John Paul II High School, collapsed during San Antonio’s Fiesta Flambeau Parade on May 3. Spectators rushed to help — including off-duty first responders who immediately began chest compressions. They kept Lopez alive until an automated external defibrillator (AED) arrived.

Lopez later woke up in the hospital — disoriented, but alive — and surrounded by the very people who helped save him.

“You told me your first name, your last name, and the year you were born,” one EMS responder recalled.Doctors told Lopez that three of his arteries were 100% blocked, and a fourth was nearly 90% closed. He underwent an emergency quadruple bypass.

“It’s amazing. It’s a story. It’s a miracle,” Lopez said.He admits he wasn’t supposed to be at the parade that evening, but now believes there was a reason he was there.

“I don’t know what my testimony is… yet,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we have to build our relationships with each other… ’cause we never know when our time is.”Now back on campus, Lopez has returned to his students and players with a renewed sense of purpose. He’s not just grateful to be alive — he’s focused on making his second chance count.

“My kids think I can fix anything. So do these students… so yeah, it’s an emotional deal.”For Lopez, the mission is clear.

“I would do anything for those kids,” he said. “I’ll be here till my last breath.” Lopez said.