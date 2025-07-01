Nurses protest proposed Medicaid cuts at Rep. Michael Cloud's office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Registered nurses gathered at Representative Michael Cloud's district office today to protest proposed Medicaid cuts that could affect millions of Americans.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide mobilization organized by the National Nurses Union targeting elected representatives across the country.

"We want our elected representatives to stand with us and with the members of his district, and put an end to the assault on our healthcare," said Paul Hirvajosa, a registered nurse.

According to the Pew Research Institute, about one-in-five Americans are covered by Medicaid.

The Trump administration is proposing to cut Medicaid spending by $800 billion in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. If passed, approximately 7.8 million people could lose their Medicaid coverage.

The bill is currently awaiting a final House vote.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

