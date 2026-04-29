Nueces County Republican Party hosts a free public seminar on how to protest property tax appraisals

The Nueces County Republican Party is hosting a free seminar to teach residents how to protest their property tax appraisals.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. on April 30 at the Holiday Inn Corpus Christi Airport, located at 5549 Leopard Street.

Tax expert Michael Berlanga will headline the event, alongside Nueces Central Appraisal District members James Magill, John Cudd, and Ed Bennett.

Organizers say the seminar is open to the public regardless of political affiliation. Attendees will learn what evidence is needed, which forms to submit, and strategies for a successful challenge.

Participants will also have the opportunity to work directly with the Nueces County Chief Appraiser and appraisal district staff to fill out protest forms on the spot.

Residents can register for the free event online through the Nueces County Republican Party website.

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