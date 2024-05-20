Nueces Co. DA Republican candidates gear up for primary runoff election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Early Voting began on Monday for the Nueces County District Attorney Republican primary runoff election. Two candidates going toe to toe are current District Attorney James "Jimmy" Granberry and Prosecutor, James Sales.

Both Republican candidates hoping to advance to the general election in November to go against Democratic candidate, Terry Shamsie. When asked about their thoughts for the runoff election, both candidates said they anticipate the best outcome and making changes within the DA's office.

“I am grateful for the opportunity," Granberry said. "I am humbled by it and I feel like I have an obligation to do this job as ethically and diligently as we can.”

“If you want someone in November to run against Terry Shamsie, with a true Republican ideology, then come out and vote," Sales said.

During the primary election, Granberry garnered 44% of the vote, while Sales got 31%. Neither got 50% of the vote, pushing towards a runoff election.

Since taking office in October, Granberry said he’s been trying to rebuild the culture of the DA's office and earn the trust of the community.

“Just from what I’ve been told by law enforcement and other people, there needed to be a change in culture in the DA's office," Granberry said. "Just to kind of rebuild the bridges and remake those connections.”

As a current prosecutor with San Patricio County, Sales formerly worked for the District Attorney’s office for 16 years. He’s been in law practice for close to 31 years, hoping now to bring more balance to the DA's office.

“Right now, the system is out of balance because everything is for the criminal and nothing for the victim and nothing for the police," Sales said. "All I want to do is restore that order.”

Previously, Sales was considered a candidate for Interim Assistant District Attorney by the Governor Greg Abbott's office.

However, an investigation was called to look into applicant of the position. Allegedly, sales was reprimanded for ‘engaging in conduct unbecoming of an Assistant District Attorney’ and was accused of using words and language often seen as ‘a threat.’

“19 years ago, I shouted at somebody and I used a bad word," Sales "Did I ever threaten to misuse my office? For what? This is political nonsense. It’s the silly season.”

In addition to those allegations, Sales was also accused of knowingly using perjured testimony to obtain a murder conviction. In particular criminal cases, appeals were filed to have convictions overturned. Those cases are currently under review by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

He is also named in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year for his part in the prosecution of Alex Guerra for murder.

Despite the allegations, Sales continues to push his reason to run for Nueces County District Attorney as fighting for the victims of crimes, while Granberry remains dedicated to retaining more experienced lawyers and upholding the policies of the law.

Early voting runs until Friday, May 24 and Election Day is May 28. Check out Nueces County Early Voting polling locations here.

