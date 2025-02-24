Nueces County DA, FBI and CCPD thwart mass casualty event

UPDATE: Monday - 4:30 p.m.

KRIS 6 News contacted the FBI Houston office and Corpus Christi Police Department and both agencies referred KRIS 6 to the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office.

First Assistant District Attorney Michael Gordon told KRIS 6 News that no case has been presented to the DA’s Office and that it is an ongoing investigation with the Corpus Christi Police Department as the lead investigatory agency.

“We have not filed a case, it is an ongoing investigation and no case has been presented to this office,” Gordon said.

Gordon said that Gregori was arrested on felony charges of terroristic threat on a public servant and was in the process of being booked into the jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Corpus Christi Police Department, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, thwarted a mass casualty attack against law enforcement.

According to a Tweet from the FBI Houston Office, FBI Corpus Christi and CCPD arrested Seth "Andrea" Gregori, on Monday, Feb. 24 on state charges.

The charges were filed by the Nueces County DA's Office on account that Gregori planned an attack on police similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

#BREAKING FBI Corpus Christi and local partners have thwarted another mass casualty attack!#FBI Corpus and @CorpusChristiPD arrested Seth aka Andrea Gregori today on state charges filed by @NuecesCoDA after he planned an attack on police similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush. #CCTX pic.twitter.com/0JtCCJFRIu — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) February 24, 2025

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!