Now Open: CCISD hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Hamlin Middle School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 9 for the brand new Carl O. Hamlin Middle School.

Located in the Bay Area, the brand new school sits at 156,000 square feet, with a project cost estimate of $88,100,000.

According to officials, the school was built on district-owned land near the old Hamlin Middle School and it is a closed wing campus, with natural lighting, collaborative learning spaces, contemporary security, and technology capability.

Kris 6 News caught up with Hamlin Middle School Principal Bridget Lamoureux during the ceremony. She says school officials could not be more thrilled to move into the new space.

"It's not just a space with new things, but it's new opportunities for our students," Lamoureux said.

The new building holds up to 750 students, and it is equipped with amenities like 22 classrooms, a Fine Arts wing, two gyms, a weight room, and more.

While school officials and students are excited about the new space, it also provides relief for parents, as they know their children's education is in good hands.

That is exactly how mother Chriselle Garza feels about her daughter attending the new school.

"I think having all the resources that they do is going to be great for her future," Garza said. "She's going to be able to study as much as she wants, and as she has all these questions-- she also has all the resources that she needs."