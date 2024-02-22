Update on Oil Belt Little League fields in Commissioners Court

ANNAVILLE - CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Oil Belt Little League Park, which is a big part of the Annaville community, is slated for improvements.

Plans to fix the 70-year-old facility are in motion after Nueces County Commissioners approved an agenda item that will allow companies to bid on the construction.

This began last year when County Judge Connie Scott and Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Hernandez decided to use $3.1 million from the ARPA Act to kick-start the project.

Scott says that she wants the community to know that the Oil Belt is still a priority for them.

“I know some of the people out there might have thought we were dropping the ball on this game, but it’s all a process," she said. We've been 100 percent behind it. We haven't changed our minds. We're very excited to be at this point.”

As for the construction — demolition of the concession stands, batting cages, and restrooms will be replaced with new buildings. New dugouts, sidewalks and parking lots will be worked on as well.

Scott says that the bidding process could take between 45 days to two months.

In addition, I decided to get a closer look at the field as Oil Belt Little League president Ricky Rogers showed me around.

When I told the news to Rogers, he explained that he was excited to hear the good news and was looking forward to the changes.

"I'm very grateful to all of the commissioners and the commissioners court and everything like that, "he said. "It's really outstanding that we get this opportunity to better the facilities for the kids.

Rogers said he's looking forward to the improvements at the park and the upcoming season opener, which is scheduled for March 2nd.

