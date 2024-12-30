U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Participate in Winter Camp Fire Training in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Sunday morning, 125 U.S. Naval Sea Cadets gathered in Robstown for the start of a two-day winter camp focused on essential firefighting skills.

The event, which aims to equip the young cadets with foundational knowledge of fire response, marks the beginning of a hands-on training experience for future military and civilian firefighters.

Over the course of the weekend, the cadets have been learning critical firefighting techniques, including ladder climbing, hose pulling, and how to properly use a breathing apparatus.

These skills are not only vital for those considering careers in the fire service, but also serve as crucial training for cadets who may one day serve in military roles, where firefighting is an essential part of daily operations—particularly aboard naval vessels.

“This training can help them understand basic firefighting skills. To my knowledge, the Navy does a lot of firefighting aboard ships, and this will give them a solid foundation to build on,” said Captain Rene Alaniz, Jr. of the Annaville Fire Department, who is assisting with the training.

The winter camp will conclude on Monday, with two additional training sessions scheduled, one in the morning and another in the afternoon. Participants in the camp range in age from 10 to 18 years old, all sharing a common goal of enhancing their emergency response abilities.

This winter camp not only strengthens their firefighting knowledge but also emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and leadership values that are central to both military service and firefighting professions.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.