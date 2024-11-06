Two candidates are left in District 1 City Council Election

Along with many other election races occurring yesterday, the race for the District 1 seat for the city council involving five candidates, ended in a runoff.

The top two candidates receiving the most votes will run again in another election next month.

Current District 1 seat holder Everett Roy and former city councilman Billy Lerma will head up against each other next month to find out who will take the position.

Roy, who’s looking to retain his position, spoke with us during election night and elaborated on future projects to be addressed in the district.

“We just want to keep moving things in the way it’s going now," Roy said. "We need to continue to fix the roads. We need water, that’s very important. All sources of water and we need to continue with the quality of life and have economic stability in Corpus Christi."

As for Lerma, he previously held this same seat in council in 2022 and is he looking to make not only improvements to streets and water, but rebuilding the relationship between neighbors and the council.

“I think trust is a big issue with the public," he said. "They don’t trust the council. We need to bring back trust, honor, integrity, transparency, and we need to demand accountability for those in leadership roles."

Although both men want to help out the community, it’ll be up to neighbors in the area to decide who will represent them going forward.

If you were not able to vote in this previous race, the runoff election is set for December 14th. Early voting starts on December 2nd and lasts until the 10th.

