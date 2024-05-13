Tuloso-Midway ISD installs new security cameras on their campuses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Across Tuloso-Midway Independent School District, there are new cameras being installed inside and outside of the primary, middle, intermediate and high school campuses.

The cameras became possible due to the passing a bond in November of2023.

The $152 million bond funds several projects including safety and security projects for TMISD. That money was combined with a $720,000 grant to fund the security upgrades.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone spoke to school leaders about the change, they told him that the previous cameras were becoming ancient, and they needed to upgrade.

"Our camera systems were outdated," Assistant Superintendent for District Operations Patrick Hernandez said. "Our cameras are about 10-12 years old. There's great technology out there now and advancements that can help us make our schools a little bit safer, and our existing cameras didn't have those capabilities."

Hernandez said the cameras can be able to have new technology such as better a pixel rate, facial recognition, gun detection and more.

About 70 plus cameras are being installed on every campus and the work is expected to be done by Sept. 1.

Superintendent Steve VanMatre also spoke on the matter earlier this month and expressed that student safety is his #1 priority.

"I cannot look a mom in the eye and guarantee her with 100% accuracy that we're not gonna have an issue in 2024," VanMatre said. "What I do want to be able to do is look a mom in the eye and say we are doing everything humanly possible to harden our campuses and to keep that from happening."

School leaders at TMISD said they will continue to make sure that students on their campuses are safe.

