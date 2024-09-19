Tuloso-Midway ISD holds luncheon to discuss the state of education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Tuloso-Midway community came together today for its State of the District luncheon.

More than 500 people gathered at the Omni Hotel to hear the Texas Education Agency address the state and future of public education.

We also heard from school officials about the new things coming to the district.

"There's a whole lot for us going right now," TMISD Education Foundation President Melinda Gomez Arriaga said.

"We have a dual language program at our primary school.We have our high schoolers who are able to walk away with degrees from multiple colleges. There's so much going on, including the cosmetology program. We even have grooming of pets, which is now available, but the great thing about TMISD is that we educate the whole student."

This luncheon raises money to give back to the school district every year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.