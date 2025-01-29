Tuloso-Midway High School students leaning and working with Ice Ray's production

“It was a good experience," Tuloso-Midway Senior student Marizabel Rivera said about her experience with the Ice Rays. "It was so much fun.”

Tuloso-Midway students Marizabel Rivera, Allura Banda and Adrian Salaiz Jr. were a small team that was able to work with the Corpus Christ Ice Rays on Friday, Jan. 24. This was a partnership created by staff and alums like Ice Rays president Cassidy Lange.

“We got together and with the help of Coach Fig, we’re able to put this idea together," TMHS Marketing & Business Instructor Johnathan Galvan said. "Also one of our educators were able to help with the production side as well."

This opportunity allowed the students to control certain media aspects of the game during the district's night, including marketing and different types of graphics as well.

“I was able to put up all the graphics that we made here at Tuloso and even like their own graphics from advertisements and local businesses," Rivera said. "We were able to put that stuff up for all of the things that say like get on your feet or get loud. Things that engage with the crowd.”

Tuloso-Midway Students get to work with Ice Rays Hockey production

The goal of this was for students to get an on hands experience for careers they might pursue after graduation.

“it gives us the experience like for the real world," Banda said. "I’m almost graduating and what I’m going to college for is something like this. I would like to have more experience to get better."

The trio said they are grateful for and looking towards the next opportunity.

“It says a lot about the school," Salaiz said. They care about us and they want us to succeed in life.”

As the season goes on for the Ice Rays, these students will have another chance to get reps again at another game soon.

