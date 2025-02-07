The goal of Flint Hills Resources' Solar Farm and how it will impact neighbors

When driving on 1-37, Calallen neighbors like Robert Bryan have seen a vast land under construction, which made them wonder what this project could be.

"Initially we thought maybe it was going to be the Bass Pro Shops that everyone was talking about that could be coming to the area," he said jokingly.

After doing some research, KRIS 6 News Neighborhood News reporter Tyrese Boone discovered that it is a solar farm project for Flint Hills Resources.

After reaching out to the company, we were invited on a tour to find out more about this project.

"It's going to be a 27-mega-watt Solar Farm," Flint Hills Public Relations Manager Kara Rivas said. "All the electricity produced here will go directly to our west refinery."

The farm is over 100 acres long and it will contain about 56,700 solar panels that can produce energy no matter where the sun is positioned. In addition, these panels can produce up to 60% of the power for its refinery and withstand winds up to 131 mph.

So how can this project impact neighbors going forward? Well, it can help the area financially and takes energy off the grid, which could help neighbors keep power in times of need.

"Having the solar project on this land, it's a higher value asset," Rivas said. "So, it'll help contribute to the tax base. The power generated is a 1/3rd of the refinery's power needs. That's a third of the power we are not pulling from the power grid. Especially during the summer months when the sun is shining and AC's are going and we're just worrying about keeping cool."

After hearing the benefits of this, KRIS 6 News spoke with numerous neighbors who have mixed emotions about the farm. However, most see the benefits of this project going forward.

"I mean I know they are very beneficial for oil and gas and all types of energy," Bryan said. "I worked in the oil field for 15 years so I get the gist of it. So as refineries go, I think they're great. I think they help keep this country rolling."

The solar farm is expected to be completed sometime in the summer or fall. Flint Hills plans to hold a ceremony on-site once the project is done.

