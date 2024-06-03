Watch Now
Students participate in Sea City Work Camp to help repair roofs across Coastal Bend

Tyrese Boone
Students with the Sea City Work Camp are fixing the roof of a house on Vernon Drive
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 03, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — About a dozen students were participating in the Sea City Work Camp Monday morning where they were helping homeowners in need of repairs.

The camp is part of a housing rehabilitation project that has existed since 1993, helping people in the Coastal Bend at no charge.

"That was our goal those 33 years ago was to help our low-income needy neighbors in our own backyard," Sea City Work Camp Public Relations Kathy Rios said. "This is for the kids to get that experience of serving hood, and that's the best thing ever. Once it gets in you, it'll stay there, we hope, for a long time."

With the help of donations from sponsors such as Flint Hills Resources, Whataburger and a $15,000 from Valero, houses like this one on Vernon Drive can get the restoration it needs.

Along with this house, about five other houses will have about 75 students spread out across the area to help with the restorations.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone asked the teens about this program, many of them said they had heard about it through their peers. The students said they are happy to make an impact on people who live close to them.

"I've always wanted to do it," camp volunteer Sallie Harms said. "Last year, I was going into my freshman year, and I had the opportunity. So, I jumped at it. Now, I can now give back to the community and do my part."

The crews working alongside three foremen will continue with the repairs until Thursday of this week.

For more information on Sea City Work Camp, visit their website here.

