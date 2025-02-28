Students get head start in cosmetology industry with Tuloso Midway's High School Program

Senior Alayne Castro is one of the many students at Tuloso-Midway High School enjoying her time in the school’s Cosmetology Program.

“It’s probably one of the best years I’ve had so far,” Castro says with a smile, reflecting on her passion for hairstyling.

The program began this school year with six seniors in the class and double that number of underclassman applying for it.

For Castro and her peers, the program isn’t just a class—it’s an opportunity to shape their futures in an industry that’s not only in demand but rapidly growing. According to industry statistics, careers in cosmetology and barbering are expected to see a significant boost in the coming decade, providing a strong outlook for those entering the field.

“I’ve always had a passion for it, and I feel like it’s something I’m happiest doing,” Castro adds.

Cosmetology students at TMHS learn a wide range of practical skills—from pedicures and facials to aromatherapy, barber cuts, and much more. The hands-on experience is a major draw for students like Castro, who see it as a stepping stone toward a fulfilling career.

For many students, the program offers an invaluable advantage: cost savings. While most cosmetology and barbering schools in Texas can charge anywhere from $8,000 to $20,000 for a full curriculum, TMHS students pay a fraction of that price while still gaining the same real-world skills.

“It’s a really good opportunity for us,” Castro explains, noting that the low cost of the program makes it accessible for more students looking to enter the field.

Roger's Barbershop Barber John Pizan says that this unique opportunity can save students thousands of dollars compared to traditional beauty schools. “Barber schools in Texas range anywhere from $8,000 to $20,000. So, do you want to spend $8,000, or do you want to spend $4,000?” Pizana asks, referring to the money that could be saved." The students in the class only have to buy their uniform and everything else is given by the school.

In addition to cost savings, the program offers students the chance to accumulate up to 1,000 hours of practice, which is required for state certification. They also graduate with a degree a week before their high school graduation, putting them ahead of their peers when it comes to entering the workforce.

Roger De La Paz, owner of Roger’s Barbershop, believes this gives students a huge advantage. “It’s an awesome opportunity, bro,” De La Paz says. “At the same time, they’re getting ahead. I didn’t have that at my high school, so if they did, I would love to do that and come out of high school already that advanced.”

For students like Castro, it’s a perfect way to blend education with passion, all while preparing for a successful career in an ever-growing industry.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.