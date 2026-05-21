Special changes at Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board have announced a special tribute at all Texas state veterans cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

Starting Friday, the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery and the state's three other veterans cemeteries will be open 24 hours a day through Memorial Day Monday to allow for night viewing.

The headstones of service members killed or missing in action will be illuminated as part of the tribute.

Community events are also planned this weekend to honor the men and women who gave their lives for the country.

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