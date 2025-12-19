Services held for 3 unaccompanied veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three veterans with no known family were laid to rest with dignity at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery as community members gathered to ensure they received proper honors.

The services were held for Navy Petty Officer Third Class John C. Bowers, Army Specialist Mark Lee More, and Navy Chief Petty Officer David Alan Dunn.

Community members attended the burials to pay their respects to the veterans who had no family present. The ceremonies ensured the three service members were honored for their dedication to the nation.

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery provides final resting places for veterans and their eligible family members, maintaining the dignity and respect these service members earned through their military service.

