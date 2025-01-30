On Tuesday, KRIS 6 News visited West Guth Park when the new dog park caught his eye, and he wasn't the only one who noticed the space.

“Whenever we were walking past over it, I did see a little construction every day when I would take him on a walk," Annavile resident Amaris Aumada said when looking at the park. "My dog was kind of interested in it as well.”

Pet owners and their dogs are welcoming the new park with open arms.

“I love the turf, the play areas for them to climb on, and the shaded areas for the owners to be in, too," Pick of the Litter Pet Care Owner Heather Schafer said.

Pets owners reactions to new dog park opening soon in West Guth

KRIS 6 News reported on new improvements coming to the park last March, including the dog park. Realizing this, he decided to get some answers from workers on site.

A couple of workers were here to inspect it the park on Tuesday and said if it passed inspection, fencing would be taken down.. As of Thursday morning, workers began removing the fence around it, deeming it safe for the public.

“I think it’s fantastic," Schafer said. "I think it brings value to the neighborhood, and it also brings value to the pet parents that get to take their dogs out, have a cleaned fenced area, and a safe place for their dogs to make friends."

Although it is not officially open, dog owners are happy to know there’s another place for them and their pets to get together. Every dog deserves a place to bark, roam, and play around.

“I just feel like dogs are your kids or children," Aumada said." I feel like if children have parks, then so can dogs so that they can socialize with other people.

As for the official opening day for the park, we reached out to city officials and Parks and Recreation on a date. They have not responded yet, but the park seems to be on schedule for sometime in the spring,

