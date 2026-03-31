One person in custody following police standoff at Lantana Street and Skyline Drive near IH-37

MARCH 31, 2026 3:00 PM UPDATE:

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 blk. of Green Path Dr. just before 11 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

Then, around 1 p.m., officers were called to a home on 800 Lantana Street. CCPD said the suspect at the previous location was at the home. When officers made direct contact, the male suspect barricaded himself inside the home. CCPD was able to contact the male suspect and ended the standoff just after 2:30 p.m.

At this time, there's no word on what charges will be filed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police and SWAT teams have surrounded a corner house at the intersection of Lantana Street and Skyline Drive Tuesday afternoon as authorities respond to what officials said started as a "disturbance".

According to Madeline Commons, a Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer, the initial call came in as a disturbance just after 1:00 p.m.

CCPD has closed several roads in the area and is asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

Officials said one adult male was taken into custody without incident. Authorities have not yet released additional details about the nature of the standoff or what led to the escalation to a SWAT response.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available from law enforcement officials.

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