Nueces County Commissioners approve monument for beloved baseball coach Joel 'Pop Pop' Rosas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Families across Nueces County will soon have a permanent way to honor a legendary figure who has shaped the lives of hundreds of young baseball players over five decades.

On Wednesday morning, Nueces County Commissioners unanimously voted to install a monument honoring 83-year-old Coach Joel "Pop Pop" Rosas at the Oil Belt Little League field where he has coached for more than 50 years.

Belinda Rosas Alaniz

Coach Rosas, affectionately known as "Pop Pop" to generations of players, has been a cornerstone of youth baseball in the communities of Calallen, Annaville, and Robstown. His dedication to mentoring young athletes has made him a beloved figure throughout the region.

The memorial, which was unveiled last month, will now have a permanent home at the very field where Coach Rosas has spent decades developing not just baseball skills, but character and life lessons for countless children. The monument represents more than five decades of commitment to youth sports and community service.

The request for the monument installation was brought forward by Rosas's daughter, Belinda Rosas Alaniz, who provided the court with background information about her father's extensive contributions to local youth baseball.

In addition to approving the monument installation, county commissioners also announced plans to formally honor Coach Rosas during an upcoming meeting, providing another opportunity for the community to recognize his remarkable legacy.

The Oil Belt Little League field, where the monument will be installed, holds special significance as the place where Coach Rosas has touched so many lives. For more than 50 years, he has been a constant presence, teaching fundamentals, building confidence, and creating lasting memories for players and their families.

The monument will serve as a lasting tribute to a man whose impact extends far beyond baseball statistics – creating a legacy measured in the lives he's influenced and the community spirit he's fostered across multiple generations in Nueces County.

Belinda Rosas Alanis A ceremony to unveil the monument in honor of Coach Joel "Pop Pop" Rosas was held at Oil Belt Little League on Aug. 11.

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