Northwest police substation expected to begin by end of year

NORTHWEST, Corpus Christi- — The Corpus Christi Police Department plans to have a substation on each side of Corpus Christi. The one planned for West Guth Park is next on the list.

The substation is currently in the design phase and that will take a while to wrap up.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle says that the West Guth Park substation will resemble the one located in Flour Bluff. That substation was unveiled in 2022.

When it comes to the new one, Chief Markle says that it will give them the opportunity for the community to get the things it needs.

"The new substations are the move forward, which is kind of like up north where they call it precincts," he said. "It's more of a full-service area where you can come in get some help and interact to get to know your police department."

The facility is expected to be about 4,000 square feet. That's enough space for 60 officers who will not only patrol but also be involved in the Northwest Corpus Christi area.

Conference rooms, community rooms, and features for locals to get paperwork will be included as well.

City Councilman Everett Roy said that the work on this project began in 2021 and will be pivotal for keeping people safe in that area.

"As you know, the Annaville/Calallen area is the northwestmost portion of the city," Roy said. "So having a presence out there is really important in terms of return to respond to tough times."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

