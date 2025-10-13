Mega gas station could be coming to the Corpus Christi International Airport

For some, the best part of a road trip is stopping at one of those mega "one-stop shop" gas stations like Buc-ee's, QT, and The Texan.

One popular gas station could set up shop near the outskirts of town.

On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council will vote on granting The Texan Stores a 40-year lease to build and operate a nearly 12,000 square foot facility at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The mega gas station would occupy eight acres along Highway 44 and International Drive, offering 196 parking spaces, 28 fuel stations, and four diesel lanes for large trucks.

The 11,978-square-foot store would offer made-to-order food, including gourmet sandwiches, salads, and homemade burgers.

The city council will also vote on whether to offer The Texan an option of one additional 10-year term for renewal.

