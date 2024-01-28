Watch Now
Man shoots at SUV full of people in road rage incident on city's northwest side

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 28, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Saturday night at about 11:09 pm officers received a call about shots fired in the Suntide and IH 37 area in the northwest part of Corpus Christi.

According to the CCPD Blotter, a vehicle later pulled into the Annaville Police Substation on Tuloso Rd and spoke with an officer who was in the parking lot. The 35-year-old female driver told the officer she was cut off by a black Chevrolet truck while trying to enter the highway near Violet Rd. The truck then got behind her and began to tailgate her and the driver pulled out a gun and began to shoot at the back of her SUV several times. The driver of the SUV said she tried to get away, but the truck continued to follow her.

It was at this point the truck pulled into the police sub-station as well.

The driver of the truck was detained without incident. Other officers arrived to assist. The driver of the truck was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The gun used was recovered from inside the truck.

Officers located several bullet holes in the back of the SUV that was carrying 4 occupants. No injuries were reported.

