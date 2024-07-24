High school girls learning new trades during free summer camp at the C.T.C.

ANNAVILLE- — About a dozen high school girls are spending their summer vacation learning various trades.

This week, the Craft Training Center on the 7400 block of Leopard is offering its last special camp for high school girls this year.

Taft High School student Alyvia Hakaducek is one of the teens taking part in this free camp.

"It's been really fun," Hajaducek said, "I never really had an interest in welding but now it's something that I really want to do."

She has been learning about numerous jobs since the camp started Monday.

"Our goal is to let them experience all the trades," Craft Training Center President Wayne Kelly said. "They'll be doing some hands-on welding, computerized drafting with pipe fitting, electrical work, and just various things of the trades that you might not see in their schools. They want the hands-on experience."

So far, the girls say they are enjoying their time learning new professions and adding more skills to their resumes.

"I was ecstatic knowing that I got to do this opportunity and knowing that I can do hands-on training rather than just sitting in the classroom having a lecture," Moody High School student Mari Velrecio said, "I get to know if I want to do this for the rest of my life or if it can be a fun hobby."

Students from across the Coastal Bend and even southeast Texas came to Corpus Christi to give the camp a try.

"I got straight hands-on experience with welding and just tools in general and a pretty good idea of how it's going to be in the workforce," Bridge City High School student Darbi Carpenter said.

The camp ends Friday and there will be another one next summer.

Girls here at the camp recommend that peers take part in the camp next year.

"You can figure out what you do like," Taft High School student Trinity Mendoza said. You can figure out if you want to do hands-on work or maybe digital work. You just find a better sense of your future. It's really nice to do that young."

