Ground broken for $30 million Harbor Bridge Parks project in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ground was broken Thursday afternoon for the Harbor Bridge Parks project, marking a significant milestone for Corpus Christi's Hillcrest area residents and the city as a whole.

The $30 million investment will transform three local parks: T-C Ayers Park, Williams Memorial Park, and Ben Garza Park. The comprehensive project goes far beyond simple park upgrades, promising a complete makeover of this part of the city.

"I don't think there's any single investment this large in one neighborhood," said city manager Peter Zanoni. "This is huge, it's a $30-million dollar investment that has diversity in approach. There's parks, there's gardens, there's softball fields, there's swimming pools, there's trailheads where the community can meet.'

The majority of the Harbor Bridge Parks project is expected to be completed by November 2026. The swimming pool and aquatics center at T-C Ayers Park will be finished by spring 2027.

The project represents one of the largest single neighborhood investments in Corpus Christi's history, bringing enhanced recreational facilities and community gathering spaces to the Hillcrest area.

