From janitor to superintendent: The Steve VanMarte story

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — "I didn't start out to be a superintendent, I started out to be a coach," Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Steve VanMarte said when thinking back on his journey here. " Through some luck and hard work, I'm blessed to be here."

Tuloso Midway Superintendent Steve VanMatre's is almost entering 40 years in public education where he's been a superintendent for 17 years, teacher for 15 years, and a principal for 3 years and a coach across many districts in the Coastal Bend.

His journey began in 1983 as a janitor and a substitute at Woodlawn Elementary. VanMatre worked as a janitor while earning hours to teach.

"Many times I would sub at Woodlawn Elementary and then put on a shirt that had my name on it and cleaned the classroom that I taught in," he said.

Since then, he's touched many lives and school districts across the Coastal Bend. He's served as an educator, principal, superintendent, and even a coach.

Those who are close to him aren't surprised of VanMatre's success.

"I've watched him go from principal to superintendent at several school districts and everywhere he's been, they loved him," Sinton Middle SAchool Athletic Coordinator Robert Mounts

One of his biggest accomplishments we've highlighted from VanMatre was when he served as the superintendent of Premont ISD from 2017 to 2022.

He spent those five years as Premont ISD's top educator.. He also increased attendance nearly 50-percent, and also added several new academic and athletic opportunities for students.

VanMatre credits his work ethic, his peers, and his wife for where he's at today. His work as superintendent has also been recognized by political figures such as Barack Obama and Governor Greg Abbott. Fast forward to April 2022, where VanMatre accepted the superintendent position at Tuloso-Midway.

VanMatre said he looks to continue helping Tuloso ISD for years to come.

