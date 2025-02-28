FOURTH DELAY: Non-stop flights from C.C. to Monterrey in limbo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Remember those non-stop flights to Monterrey, Mexico? That service is still in a holding pattern.

In July 2024,the Corpus Christi International Airport announced Aerus Airlines was planning to offer service starting on Sept. 12, 2024 but that didn't happen. Airport officials then pushed the opening date to Oct. 22 stating Aerus Airlines was waiting for approval from the Transportation Security Administration.

On Nov. 8, 2024, KRIS 6 News was told the date had been pushed to March 1, 2025.

Don't pack your bags yet. According to airport officials, Aerus Airlines is trying to finalize an agreement with a partner airline that will assist with booking flights and organizing travel. The air service would begin within 60 days of the agreement being made.