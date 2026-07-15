FleetPride faces 16 OSHA safety violations after worker dies at Corpus Christi facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi big rig parts distributor on Interstate 37 faces 16 safety violations and more than $264,000 in penalties following the death of an employee earlier this year.

On January 7, a 63-year-old worker asphyxiated while inspecting a tanker trailer at FleetPride Incorporated.

An OSHA investigation found FleetPride exposed workers to confined spaces and other safety hazards. Specifically, OSHA says the company failed to implement a confined space program.

FleetPride was also cited for lacking elements in its respiratory protection program and for exposing workers to electrical hazards.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply.

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