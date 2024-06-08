Drive-by shooting in north Corpus Christi neighborhood leaves 1 woman dead, 1 woman injured

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One 44-year-old woman is dead, and another 60-year-old woman is in serious condition after a drive-by shooting in north Corpus Christi Friday night.

Corpus Christi Police say a gunman opened fire from inside a passing vehicle around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night on the 5800 block of Skylar Drive.

"Officers arrived and located two shooting victims. A 44-year-old female and a 60-year-old female. Both victims were transported by medics to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 44-year-old victim has since succumbed to her injuries," said CCPD Senior Officer Jennifer Collier.

Investigators determined that a black passenger car with black rims, possibly a Mazda, "drove by the residence and began shooting into the residence, where the two women were struck by the gunfire."

Officials say the dark-colored vehicle fled the scene. Police have not arrested anyone in Friday night's drive-by shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Detectives at 361-886-2840. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

