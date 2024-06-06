Disabled veteran receives renovations by Habitat for Humanity, Cheniere Energy

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — 76-year-old Jose Franco is a disabled Vietnam veteran that served in the Marines as a Lance Corporal for five years and has been living in this house on Gallo Drive since the 70's.

The home needed some work, especially due to problems with the roof and the electric wiring around the house.

After his daughter decided to look for someone to help, she was able to contact Habitat for Humanity to see if they could offer any assistance for her dad. Along with a $5,000 donation and volunteer help from Cheniere Energy, Habitat for Humanity will be working with them to install new windows, fix the roof, tree removal, and more.

When KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone asked Franco about the renovations being made to his family home, he said he's grateful for the volunteer's work on his house.

"It makes me very happy," Franco said. "I'm glad it's being done before this winter that is coming. It's going to be good. I wish my wife was here to see this."

As for Habitat for Humanity, they want to continue to help other homeowners in need and ask them to stay updated on the chance to fill out an application.

"If somebody is really having problems and they're like.. "Hey I just got this one area of y home that needs fixing," we can come in and asses it," Habitat for Humanity Director of Communications Alyson Dorchock said. "We'll look at it. If it's something we can do and we have the funding for it. Absolutely we'll come help you."

Franco's house will continue to see repairs in three phases and the work should be completed in six months.

