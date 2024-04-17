Could we expect improvements to Rand Morgan Road in the future?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In Tuesday's City Council meeting, council members listened to a presentation about the proposed candidate project lists for the 2024 proposed bond.

The proposed bond's total allocation so far amounts to $175 million with $92 million towards 11 street projects.

Among the street projects proposed, one that was mentioned in District 1 was Rand Morgan Road.

The plan is expected to expand the roads due to the high growth of homes and apartments in the area.

In addition, here are some more details about the scope of the project:



Installation of curbs and gutters

Sidewalks with ADA-compliant curb ramps

Upgrading Street illumination

Utility and drainage improvements

When I asked some locals about the possible plans for Rand Morgan, they all hoped that something would be done in the future.

"It definitely needs to be done," Associate Minister of Arlington Heights Church of Christ Kenneth Pinkley said. "I can see how traffic can get backed up with it just being a two-lane road. With it so close to I-37 and the intersection over there, it can kind of be a little dangerous."

Kim Bush, a Secretary at Bible Believers Baptist Church, has lived in the area since the 1990s and she said the area needs the roads expanded due to the growth.

"It's way past due," she said. "We definitely needed this for a long time and hopefully it will get done soon. I'm all for it. We need this done and taken care of. Widening the street would be nice because it's definitely busier and I don't think it's going to stop anytime soon."

The council will continue to refine the proposals for review and August and will ask for the public's opinions on it. The bond election will occur in November.

