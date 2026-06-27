Copper thieves target church but suspects are arrested within hours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men are under arrest after surveillance video captured them stealing copper tubing from a Catholic church's air conditioning unit on the city's northwest side.

St. Theresa Catholic Church on Lantana sustained extensive damage when the two suspects cut copper tubing from a large outdoor air conditioning unit. The cut tubing caused freon to leak, which appeared as smoke outside the church.

Father Joseph T. Nguyen said he got up just before 6 a.m. when he noticed the smoke outside. When he went to investigate, he spotted the two men stealing the copper tubing.

"I wasn't afraid or anything, and I was on the phone with the cop. I called 911, even though they hasn't answered my phone yet, but I'm reassured that I'm with the cop and so I have no fear to go out to check it," Nguyen said.

When police reviewed the surveillance video, officers recognized the two men from previous encounters. The suspects were arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals.

The two suspects, 41-year-old Joshua Serrera and 43-year-old Rick Gonzalez, were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

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