Community honors Kingsville veteran with no known family at burial service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of community members gathered today at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery to honor David Lee Bern, a Kingsville veteran with no known family members.

The ceremony, classified as an "unaccompanied veterans burial," drew veterans, neighbors and even strangers who came to pay their respects and ensure Bern wasn't alone for his final farewell.

"I hoped there would be a lot of people and to see everyone show up for the 21 gun salute... again it's an honor," Oscar Cantu, minister, said.

The solemn ceremony included traditional military honors with bagpipes playing as Bern joined more than 5,000 veterans and family members buried at the cemetery.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.