Dozens of community members gathered on Wednesday morning to ensure thatMarine Corps veteran Dennis Dale White received a proper farewell at his funeral service.

Community gathers to honor Marine Corps veteran with no family at funeral

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery had invited the public to attend after learning no family members were expected to be present for Corporal White's service.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

Community members answered the call, standing in as family to honor the unaccompanied veteran and express their gratitude for his service to the country.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

