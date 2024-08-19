CCPD: New details released in Sunday's wrong-way accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 News obtained the police report for the woman accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 37 while intoxicated, causing a four-car collision.

Corpus Christi Police said Sunday at 10:10 p.m., they were dispatched to the 7400 block of IH-37 after receiving calls that someone was driving northbound on the southbound lane of IH-37. Shortly after, they received calls that the driver crashed into other vehicles.

When officers arrived, they determined that 23-year-old Kendra Nunez was traveling the wrong way in the left lane and hit a car, causing her vehicle to spin around and be hit by another car. A fourth car then hit Nunez's car.

Three people, including a 74-year-old woman, in the first vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital. Luckily, no one was injured in the other two cars.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers later found out the elderly woman who was seriously injured suffered multiple fractured ribs, a punctured lung, and sustained a concussion.

CCPD stated in the report that Nunez showed signs of intoxication, with glossy red watery eyes, slurred speech, abnormally large pupils, and a strong odor of alcohol. She told officers that she was coming from Murdy's Bar and that she was headed to Odem.

According to the report, Kendra stated that she was the one who was crashed into.

When officers asked, Nunez how much she had to drink on Sunday, she stated that she had about three Dos Equis beers. When asked what time she thought it was, she said it was around 8 p.m. She then told officers she was at Murdy's and said she got there around 6 p.m., but then she was also at BUS.

According to the arrest affidavit, when an officer asked her how intoxicated she was on a scale of 1 to 10, ten being blackout drunk, Kendra said, "she was intoxicated but was not blackout drunk Then, she stated she was about a 5-10."

The officer then wrote, "I asked Kendra if she felt like she was safe to be driving/operating a motor vehicle and she stated that she was not."

Nunez was taken to Spohn Shoreline where she refused to be seen by medical staff.

She was medically cleared, taken to the City Detention Center and then booked at the Nueces County Jail. As of Monday evening, Nunez remains in jail on a $30,000 bond.