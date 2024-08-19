CCPD: IH-37 Wrong way driver causes 4-car wreck, injuring elderly woman

A 23-year-old woman is behind bars Monday after police say she was driving the wrong way on Interstate 37 and caused a crash involving four vehicles.

Corpus Christi Police say Sunday at 10:10 p.m., they were dispatched to the 7400 block of Interstate Highway 37 for a crash that took place moments after several people called Metrocom to report someone driving northbound in the southbound lane of IH 37.

When officers arrived, they found a four-car collision. Officers determined that 23-year-old Kendra Nunez was traveling the wrong way in the left lane and hit a car, causing her vehicle to spin around and be hit by another car. A fourth car then hit that car.

Three people, including a 74-year-old woman, in the first vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital. The elderly woman had serious injuries. Luckily, no one was injured in the other two cars.

According to police, Nunez showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital.

Once medically cleared, she was taken to the City Detention Center and then the Nueces County Jail. As of Monday morning, Nunez remains in jail on a $30,000 bond.