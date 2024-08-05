Are owned pets causing an increase of animal control calls?

CORPUS CHRISTI, T — Neighbors and passerby's who are frequently on Golla Drive have been dealing with a group of 8 dogs that have chased anyone who crosses paths with them.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone was met with the same fate when he decided to investigate the premises on Monday afternoon.

After he made a call to animal control services, officers came to round up the dogs on the scene.

During their investigation, they realized that some of the dogs were owned by a neighbor on the street.

This isn't new. According to Animal Control Services Director Kathleen Chapa, about 7 out of 10 calls made about stray animals are mostly dealing with owned pets.

"Sometimes, the owners are knowingly letting the animals out or they let them out in the backyard and the fence has holes," she said. "Sometimes, they don't have a fence and they just let the dog out. They get under the homes and they get out through another access area. If there's no adequate shade, food or water and its hot outside, they will probably find a way out."

Chapa encourages owners to keep an eye on their pets and recommends neighbors to report to them anytime they see something.

“If we don’t get the call, we can’t address it," she said. So, we need to have the call. We need to have adequate addresses contact information and maybe even a detail of the animal. That would help us tremendously.”

