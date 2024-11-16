Watch Now
Northside house fire leaves family homeless, with two injured

Friday afternoon house fire on Manchester Avenue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family is without a home after a fire broke out Friday, Nov. 15 around 3:55 p.m. on the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue near Up River Road.

Corpus Christi fire officials told KRIS 6 News that everyone made it out safely. However, a pet remains unaccounted for.

According to Battalion Chief Frank Solansky, a family member and a firefighter were both taken to the hospital for burns.

Crews worked quickly to put out the fire within minutes.

"We did save the majority of the house, but the backside of the house is going to need major renovations before it can be lived in again," Solansky said.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the family. In the meantime, the fire remains under investigation.

