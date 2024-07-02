Watch Now
USS Lexington will be hosting a Fourth of July viewing party

Fernando Arevalo
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 02, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, tx — Are you looking for the best spot to watch the fireworks for Independence Day? The USS Lexington has you covered!

The Red, White, and Boom! fireworks viewing party will take place on the flight deck of "Lady Lex". The event starts at 7 pm, with doors opening at 6:45 pm. There will be live music, along with food, drinks, memorabilia, and alcohol will be available for purchase. Outside items such as coolers, food, and beverages will not be allowed.

Chairs will be provided for the event, and guests can bring camp chairs or blankets. Tickets can be purchased on USS Lexington.com for a fee of $25, or $15 if you have a member or military ID.

The Burleson St. exit will be closed by 6 pm to help with traffic. To enter North Beach you will need to exit using Beach Avenue.

