The U.S. Navy celebrates 250 years with a special ceremony aboard USS Lexington Museum

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum hosted a milestone celebration today as the U.S. Navy marked its 250th birthday with ceremonies across the nation.

A special ceremony held aboard the Lex this afternoon capped off a birthday celebration like no other. On this day in 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Navy, marking the beginning of what would become one of the world's most powerful naval forces.

Celebrations like today's were held aboard Navy museum ships all across the country, but the one in Corpus Christi had an extra special atmosphere.

"This community, this is the best community for military support, bar none. Any place that I ever served when I was in the Navy," said Steve Banta, executive director of the USS Lexington Museum. "So you think about. I mean, and it's across the board for all veterans of all services, but specifically, I mean it's really kind of a Navy town."

The USS Lexington Museum hosts Navy birthday celebrations every year, but celebrating the big 250 required extra planning. In fact, the Navy began planning for these nationwide celebrations about 6 years ago.

