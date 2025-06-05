Texas State Aquarium preps to move animals ahead of Harbor Bridge demolition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As construction of the new Harbor Bridge nears completion, plans to demolish the old one are prompting major changes at the Texas State Aquarium; not for the visitors, but for the beloved animals.

The facility, located directly beneath the existing Harbor Bridge, will be just steps away from noise, dust and debris during the demolition process. That’s why aquarium staff are relocating several animals from outdoor and ground level exhibits to quieter areas within the building.

“So one of the things we really have to do is make sure that these animals are safe during the demolition,” Jesse Gilbert, President and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium, said.

Gilbert added the aquarium has been preparing for nearly a year.

Sensitive animals like otters, sea turtles, stingrays, dolphins and ocelots will be moved to indoor habitats, specifically within the Texas Wildlife Rescue Center.

The process involves training the animals to voluntarily enter transport systems and, in some cases, using cranes for relocation.

For marine mammals like the dolphins, controlling sound levels is essential. Gilbert said the aquarium typically tries to keep noise readings under 90 decibels in the water.

“We’re treating it [the move] almost like a hurricane,” Gilbert said. “During a hurricane, anything outside comes inside. We’ve been collecting baseline data on their behavior for probably about two years, so if we see a change, we’ll be able to note that almost immediately.”

No additional cost is expected for the relocation and Gilbert said the animals should only be in their temporary homes for about a month.

A grand opening for the new Harbor Bridge has not been announced. Therefore, it's unclear when demolition on the old one will begin.

Gilbert said the aquarium will begin moving animals once they receive official notice.

The changes to the new and existing Harbor Bridge will not impact daily aquarium operations with visitors.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!