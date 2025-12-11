Texas State Aquarium prepares to open Ocean Odyssey Children's Discovery Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ranked as the top aquarium in Texas and third in North America, the Texas State Aquarium is expanding its campus with a new $2.5 million children’s discovery center called Ocean Odyssey.

Located inside a former movie theater, the interactive space will feature multi-level play areas, a submarine simulation, a mission control center, and hands-on activities where kids can dress up as rescuers and handle real-life tools used in wildlife conservation.

Jesse Gilbert, President and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott, “When you see us rescuing thousands of sea turtles in the winter, Ocean Odyssey will kind of duplicate that for kids as well.”

Gilbert explained that the project was designed with safety and flexibility in mind.

“We worked with the design team for over a year and a half to create elements that are safe but really capture the wildlife rescue program that we’re known for,” Gilbert added. “It’s a dynamic space where we can change the animals based on current events, maybe sea turtles in the winter or manatees if there’s a rescue. Kids can engage with the animals, dress up as veterinarians too, and use some of the tools we actually use in the field.”

The aquarium contracted one of the top children’s museum design firms in the United States for the project. Each piece of Ocean Odyssey is being built off-site and shipped to Corpus Christi for installation.

Parents and grandparents can enjoy a nearby café while watching their children play in the center, creating a family-friendly experience.

Gilbert also highlighted the center’s role in inspiring future coastal careers.

“Our hope is that this becomes some beginning of workforce development. If we can get kids hooked into coastal careers, maybe not all will be marine biologists, but they’ll be educated about Texas wildlife and the importance of the coastal bin,” Gilbert said.

The aquarium has seen similar success with its outdoor splash park.

“When we opened the expanded splash park, visitation increased dramatically. People come in swimsuits ready to go. It’s clearly successful. Part of it’s because it’s hot in the summer, and it’s a safe, controlled space. So we thought, why not recreate that indoors and give kids something to do year-round," Gilbert mentioned.

The new center is also completely ADA compliant, with ramps and accessible features for children of all ages and abilities.

Gilbert emphasized the importance of community impact.

"We’re not just expanding these areas of our building, we’re touching people’s lives and educating the next generation. A resilient community creates resilient wildlife, and we want to ensure an educated workforce stays in the Coastal Bend."

Ocean Odyssey is expected to open in April 2026.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!