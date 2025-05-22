Texas State Aquarium makes splash in national rankings, named third best in USA ahead of summer season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has been named the third best aquarium in North America in the USA Today Readers' Choice Award, making it the only Texas aquarium to place in the top 10.

The recognition comes from a nationwide vote where approximately 20 aquariums across the country compete against each other for the prestigious ranking.

"What's exciting is that not only are we in the top three, we are the only Texas aquarium in the top 10," said Jesse Gilbert, President and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium.

The timing of this honor couldn't be better as the aquarium heads into the busy summer season.

"It's an interesting vote going into Memorial Day weekend and what we hope is a great summer," Gilbert said.

Gilbert believes the ranking reflects not just the quality of visitor experiences but also their ongoing wildlife conservation efforts.

"We're taking those proceeds and we're running the country's best wildlife rescue program. There's initiatives over there that are the only kind happening in the country," Gilbert said.

Visitors to the aquarium agree with the high ranking. David Diaz, who visited from San Antonio for the first time in ten years, was impressed by the facility's conservation work.

"We got to see different cases of different animals they helped and it's amazing seeing the impact they had on the local ecosystem," Diaz said.

Diaz found the aquarium even better than he remembered from his previous visit a decade ago.

His fellow visitor Angel Garcia was equally impressed with the facility.

"I can see why they got number three. It's so beautiful over here, it's magical," Garcia said.

Young visitor Emilio Calderon, who describes himself as an aquarium enthusiast having visited facilities in Florida and Georgia, particularly enjoyed the interactive experiences.

"The sharks [were my favorite] because I was able to touch them," Calderon said, noting that other aquariums he's visited didn't offer the same hands-on experiences.

The Texas State Aquarium will celebrate this recognition along with its 35th birthday with a party for its staff and stakeholders. Additionally, around this time next year they will have a new attraction- Ocean’s Odyssey, a massive, indoor playground. They will also add two new facilities and will bring in manatees.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

