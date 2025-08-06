On Tuesday night, a 63-year-old man was reported missing after being out kayaking earlier that day. This morning, an empty kayak was found on the north side of Nueces Bay near Portland.

Search underway for missing kayaker

Currently, the US Coast Guard, DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, and Corpus Christi Police are looking in the northern areas of Nueces Bay for the missing man.

