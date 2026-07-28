Researchers discover new shark nursery off the Texas coast during Shark Week

The Texas State Aquarium and the Harte Research Institute are celebrating Shark Week by highlighting a new sandbar shark nursery ground discovered off the Texas coast — the first to be described in the Western Gulf and the first in the Gulf of Mexico since 1999.

Kesley Banks, a research scientist at the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, said the discovery is significant for the region.

"So the sharks behind us are sandbar sharks. They are local to the area, and something that's kind of unique about it is we actually just discovered a new nursery ground for these sharks, and it's actually here in Texas."

Banks said sharks play a critical role in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems.

"Sharks are extremely important to our ecosystem if you enjoy seafood, if you enjoy going fishing, hanging out on the beach, then you want sharks in your ocean, so they provide balance and keep those fish populations in control."

Banks also pushed back on common fears surrounding the animals.

"You're actually more likely to be injured taking a selfie than by a shark and so the likelihood of a negative encounter is minuscule."

Sharks have existed for more than 400 million years — longer than dinosaurs and trees, Banks said. She added that anyone interested in following local shark research can visit Fin Finder to track tagged sharks in real time.

Jesse Gilbert, president and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium, said the partnership with the Harte Research Institute gives the public a rare opportunity to see sharks up close and learn about their importance to the Coastal Bend.

"It's a good thing to come together to celebrate sharks, to take some of that mystique and scariness away from the animals."

Gilbert said sharks are among the most popular animals at the aquarium, ranking alongside dolphins as visitor favorites. The aquarium houses several species, including large sandbar sharks, sand tiger sharks, and smaller bottom-dwelling sharks that visitors can touch.

"We track each calorie these sharks eat, so we know exactly the caloric intake that they're taking to make sure that they stay healthy."

Gilbert said the healthy local shark population is a sign of a thriving fishery and something residents and visitors should appreciate.

"I think also making sure that people here in the Coastal Bend realize how lucky we are to have the sharks that live in this area. It really is a healthy population which leads to a healthy, healthy fishery."

Shark Week activities at the Texas State Aquarium run through August 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

