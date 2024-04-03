North Beach residents voice frustration over potential helicopter business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the most recent Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) 4 meeting, it was discussed that the city could be fast tracking bringing Redline Helicopter Tours to North Beach.

Businesses in the area said they would enjoy having the helicopter tours to bring in more tourism. However, residents of North Beach have an issue with the fact the TIRZ meeting was the first they heard of this and no one approached them with the idea.

“This should be something that everybody should be involved in. This should not be a vote that some city council person can just make," said Sandra Stommel, a board member for the homeowners association at Las Brisas on North Beach.

At an impromptu meeting held by the North Beach Community Association on Tuesday, the disruption to peace a helicopter may bring is the number one issue they would have with the new business.

The proposed site for take off and touch down is the old Stripes Convenience Store on E. Causeway Boulevard and Surfboard Avenue. A baseball field, RV park and other homes are within a baseball throw from the plot of land.

Residents say attention should be paid to the affect helicopters will have on the nearby wetlands that are home to many migratory birds.

Another issue residents have is safety.

“It’s a big danger because what if a sudden wind gust comes and bang. Then they can hit Las Brisas and blow up. And also the point, it’s going to make our insurances go up because that’s a possible risk that’s a liability," Stommel said.

A third issue was residents said more needs be done to upgrade north beach before bringing in more tourism. Some don’t even think the business will succeed.

“You bring those tourists that have means and money, they’re going to come in here and and go pfft! They’re never going to come back,” Cassie Spaith said, manager of the nearby Milk Tank RV Park.

According to the presentation at the TIRZ meeting, Redline Helicopters is operating out of South Padre Island and Corpus Christi International Airport. North Beach resident Carrie Meyer drew attention to the fact Redline Helicopters operate much farther away from attractions on South Padre Island as opposed to what's proposed on North Beach.

There is no certainty Redline Helicopter Tours will move into North Beach. They have not applied for any incentives from the TIRZ #4 yet.

The residents of North Beach came to the conclusion to sign a petition to object to the helicopter business moving into the neighborhood.

They are also planning on voicing their concerns at the next TIRZ #4 meeting in mid April.

