City and community leaders discuss bringing Redline Helicopter Tours to North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fun for residents and visitors here could be taking new heights as the city discusses bringing helicopter tours to the area.

During a recent Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) board meeting, city leaders proposed the idea of bringing Redline Helicopter Tours to North Beach. According to the North Beach Community Association, the helicopter tours would launch from the former Stripes convenience store building near Highway 181.

The idea is to have the board award taxpayer dollars to the private company, Redline, as a financial incentive. Catherine Garcia, the TIRZ North Beach Community Representative, said she's all for the concept.

“It’s going to be a great thing for the community," Garcia said. "However, we are in the beginning stages. It’s not something that is set in stone.”

Redline is currently operating one helicopter out of Corpus Christi International Airport and two others out of South Padre Island. Some residents said this will be a great addition for not only individuals who live on North Beach but also tourists.

“I think it’ll be great," resident Dale Burns said. "It’ll give people a chance to see up in the air what’s really around in Corpus Christi in the area.”

Local business owners and their employees also said this could be a good boost for area’s economy.

“It’s better for all the businesses involved," Blackbeard employee, David Perez said. "It might be a little loud for some of the local residents but for businesses, I think it’s a great idea.”

“It would bring in more people," Blackbeard employee, Rey Garcia added. "We’ve got a lot of families here so kids would love that.”

Although everyone is excited to see what new things North Beach will offer, Garcia wants to reiterate that this is not official.

“We are working with the City Economic Development staff," Garcia said. "We do have to get permits in place and then we’ll decide if there are incentives for the city to provide to the company to have them here.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to Redline Helicopter Tours and they expressed how excited they are to possibly fly out of North Beach.

